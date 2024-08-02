Yale alumni win silver and bronze medals in rowing pairs race in Paris

While Team USA's rowing team did not win a medal in Friday's Men's Pair medal race in Paris, some international athletes with local ties are going home with some hardware.

Oliver Wynne-Griffith and the Great Britain boat paddled their way to a silver medal finish, crossing the line less than a second after Croatia.

Team Switzerland finished in 3rd place, featuring Andrin Gulich as one of the rowers.

Both Wynne-Griffith and Gulich are alumni of Yale University, with Wynne-Griffith graduating in 2017 and Gulich's senior year being 2021.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

While they just missed rowing together for Yale, they stood on the same podium today to receive their Olympic medals.

A third Yale Alum, New Zealand rower Dan Williamson, also competed in the Men's Pair race in Paris, but did not finish with a medal.