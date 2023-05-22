connecticut weather

Abundant Sunshine and Temps in the 70s for New Workweek

Happy Monday! We're starting the new workweek with abundant sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Highs will be around 75 on Monday.

The sunshine sticks around for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A quick shower is possible later Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday look cooler with highs near 70.

