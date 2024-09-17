StormTracker

Another beautiful day on tap for Tuesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Tuesday! We have another beautiful day on tap for the day.

There will be some fog in the morning. It could be dense in some parts of the state.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

As the day goes on, it will be mostly sunny with unseasonably warm temperatures.

Highs will be between 77 and 83.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Clouds will increase into the evening and overnight.

A few scattered showers are possible later Wednesday or Wednesday night into Thursday.

Friday looks drier.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us