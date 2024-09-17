Another beautiful day on tap for Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! We have another beautiful day on tap for the day.

There will be some fog in the morning. It could be dense in some parts of the state.

As the day goes on, it will be mostly sunny with unseasonably warm temperatures.

Highs will be between 77 and 83.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Clouds will increase into the evening and overnight.

A few scattered showers are possible later Wednesday or Wednesday night into Thursday.

Friday looks drier.