Beautiful, Sunny Start to the Week Before Humidity Increases in Days Ahead

We will start the work week off with beautiful spring weather before the humidity increases in the days ahead.

Today will feature abundant sunshine with low humidity and a breeze. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. The low humidity remains and highs will be in the mid-80s.

By Wednesday, the humidity will increase. Temperatures will be a little warmer, in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday brings our first chance for rain this week with the remnant moisture from Cristobal. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.

