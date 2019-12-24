first alert forecast

Beautiful Weather for a Sleigh Ride Together This Christmas

Expect a quite stretch of nice weather through the Christmas holiday and through Thursday

It definitely won't be a White Christmas this year.

Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm in the low 40s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with no storms in sight.

It will start to feel a bit more like the end of December by Friday when we may also see a few light snow showers. The threat of showers continues Sunday and Monday.

But then as we get into the middle of next week, the forecast will feature plenty of sun!

First Alert Forecast

Tuesday (Christmas Eve): Mostly sunny, but cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday (Christmas Day): Partly sunny. High in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Highs near 40.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Periods of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Monday: Periods of rain. Otherwise cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

