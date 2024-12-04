Black ice possible this morning, tracking snow tonight and tomorrow

Good morning. Watch out for black ice this morning.

After a coating to an inch of snow in many towns, black ice has formed. Untreated roads, lots and sidewalks may be icy and dangerous.

The day will have a cold start with highs in the teens and 20s again.

Sunshine will turn to clouds during the day. Highs will be around 40.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Winds will increase in the afternoon.

Snow will start after 7 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures around or above freezing will make it hard to accumulate.

About an inch to two inches is expected inland with about two to four inches in the hills near the Massachusetts border.

The snow will continue overnight and will end after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

It will be very windy Thursday and Friday with gusts over 40 mph. A wind advisory is issued for Thursday and Thursday night.