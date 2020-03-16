Breezy & Brisk Start to The Week With St. Patrick’s Day Showers

It will be a nice, sunny start to the week but temperatures will be colder for Monday in the mid to low 40s. A light breeze from the north will make it feel even cooler that it is at times.

Clouds will build Monday evening ahead of rain Tuesday. Scattered light rain will develop Tuesday morning and last into the early afternoon. The hill towns may see a few wet snowflakes mixing in at the onset of rain.

Rain will end early in the afternoon and clouds will quickly break apart throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures on Tuesday will climb into the low 50s.

Our next chance for more rain will be Thursday and Friday.