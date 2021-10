After a chilly day yesterday, today will start out chilly before more seasonable temperatures later on.

This morning, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s to start.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Highs will move to between 59 and 65 as the day goes on. There will be tons of sunshine and blue skies.

There will be milder, warmer weather tomorrow and Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.

There's a chance for scattered showers on Friday. Highs will be near 70.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.