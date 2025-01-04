StormTracker

Chilly start to the first weekend of 2025

We have a chilly start to the first weekend of the new year.

Temperatures Saturday will remain chilly with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Winds will remains breezy with gusts between 25-35 mph, making afternoon temps feel like the teens to mid 20s.

A few isolated snow showers will be possible Saturday, especially for areas in western Connecticut.

For the second half of the weekend, an isolated snow flake cannot be ruled out for Sunday.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer, near 35.

While the middle of the country is bracing for a major winter storm Sunday into Monday, that system will miss Connecticut just to the south.

Winter alerts are in place from Kansas to Washington DC. 

