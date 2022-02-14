Multiple Schools Delayed, Blustery and Cold for Valentine's Day

Multiple schools have a delay for today and clean up is underway after several inches of snow fell in parts of the state through the overnight hours. We have a blustery and cold day on tap for Valentine's Day.

Eight inches of snow fell in Moosup, 7 inches fell in East Killingly, 5.5 inches fell in Mystic and Lisbon and 4.5 inches fell in New London.

Dozens of schools have a delay on Monday morning. You can get the full list here.

For Valentine's Day, you can expect a partly cloudy, windy and cold day. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 30s.

As the week goes on, temperatures will get more mild. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

By Thursday, highs will be in the upper 50s. Rain is possible at night.

