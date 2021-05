After a rainy night last night, we have a cloudy day today with more rain possible tonight.

Today will be mainly cloudy with one or two sunny breaks this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

There is more rain possible tonight and tomorrow. There may also be some thunder.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low 60s.

Thursday looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers are possible on Friday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

