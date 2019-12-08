weather

Cold Moves Out, Heavy Rain Threat Moves In

By Meteorologist Darren Sweeney

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking warmer air and a significant rain storm after a cold weekend.

Many towns started Sunday with temperatures into the single digits. A wind shift to the south will transport milder air into the state through tonight.

Clouds will increase overnight into Monday morning with a chance of a few showers around the time of the Monday morning commute.

Rain will become steadier and heavier through the day. Rain will continue to be on and off through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts could top 2 inches in some locations.

With the snowpack melting across the interior combined with heavy rain, there could be some localized flooding.  Basement flooding is also possible due to the melting snow and frozen ground.

By Tuesday night, colder air will begin to work into the state. The cold air may change rain over to snow by the time of the Wednesday morning commute.

The snow could accumulate before ending with colder air to follow for Wednesday and Friday.

