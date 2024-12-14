Cold this weekend, snow showers possible to start new week

Happy Saturday! We're seeing a cold start to the weekend with temperatures in the single digits to upper teens around the state.

Today will feature blue skies and highs in the mid 30s. A little breeze will make it feel slightly cooler.

We'll have another chance to see the Gemini Meteor Shower tonight. It peaked last night and this morning so viewing should still be good tonight.

For Sunday, we'll start chilly again with clouds developing in the afternoon with highs returning to the mid 30s.

A quick moving system arrives early Monday morning with the potential for a few snow showers in northern Connecticut. It looks like mixed precipitation and rain for central and southern Connecticut.

Another system brings just rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.