High temperatures to get near 80 Thursday

Thursday started with fog and drizzle, but they will give way to sunshine. And we will have lots of sun!

The high temperatures on Thursday will be near 80 degrees inland and 70 at the shore.

Then, some clouds reform tonight and low temperatures will be near 50.

Friday and Saturday will both be partly sunny and temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70.

Showers are likely on Sunday and half an inch of rain is possible.

Then it will clear on Monday and it will be warm.