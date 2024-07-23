Some downpours possible Tuesday afternoon

Some downpours are possible on Tuesday afternoon and we will also have rain later in the night.

The day is starting with areas of low clouds, but it will be muggy and we will have some sunny breaks. The high temperatures will be in the high-70s to low-80s.

A few downpours will redevelop this afternoon and we will have periods of rain later tonight as well.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

NBC Connecticut

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are headed our way on Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday.

But then beautiful summer weather develops for Friday through Tuesday with warm temperatures and lower humidity.

See the NBC Connecticut weather blog here for an in-depth look at the forecast.