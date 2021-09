A cold front has moved in and brought cooler air that will stay for the next few days.

Sunshine will mix with passing, puffy clouds today.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Temperatures will be on the cool side in the middle 60s.

Tomorrow looks similar with morning sunshine and afternoon clouds. It will be quite chilly with highs in the low 60s.

Friday and Saturday look fair with highs approaching 70.

Rain showers are likely Sunday and Monday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.