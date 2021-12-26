Cooler, Chance of Mix to Start the Week

We saw a wintry Christmas weekend and now the last few days of 2021 are upon us.

Monday starts off quiet. Clouds may increase through the day. Highs will be on the cooler side.

There's a chance for some wintry mix late Monday into Tuesday.

Rain may mix with snow or sleet. There's also the potential for some freezing rain overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The weather looks to quiet down for the daylight hours, but another small system could bring a second round of rain or mix Tuesday into Wednesday.

