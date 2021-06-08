Dozens of School Districts Have Early Dismissals Today Due to Ongoing Heat

Dozens of school districts have early dismissals again today as the high temperatures continue.
Highs today are expected to be near 90 with a heat index of 95 to 100.
Yesterday marked the first heat wave of the season. The heat wave is expected to continue today.
In the oppressive heat, students and staff still have to wear masks all day inside of the buildings.
Some districts also said ventilation is a concern because there are some air conditioning units that can't be used because of COVID-19 reasons.
