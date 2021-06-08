heat wave

Dozens of School Districts Have Early Dismissals Today Due to Ongoing Heat

Dozens of school districts have early dismissals again today as the high temperatures continue.

Highs today are expected to be near 90 with a heat index of 95 to 100.

Heat Wave in CT: What is the Heat Index?

Yesterday marked the first heat wave of the season. The heat wave is expected to continue today.

Dozens of school districts have announced early dismissals for this afternoon as high temperatures continue with a heat index value between 95 and 100 degrees.

In the oppressive heat, students and staff still have to wear masks all day inside of the buildings.

Some districts also said ventilation is a concern because there are some air conditioning units that can't be used because of COVID-19 reasons.

A full list of school districts will early dismissals can be found here.

