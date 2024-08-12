StormTracker

Fair and cool start to Monday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have a fair and cool start to Monday with sweet, abundant morning sunshine.

This afternoon, clouds will pop up and a few showers or sprinkles are possible.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Temperatures will get into the high 70s to low-80s.  

Then tonight will be clear with temperatures in the 50s.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday will be sunny and the high temperatures will again be in the lower 80s.

We’ll have plenty of fair weather this week and there is only a slight chance of a shower on Thursday, but the weekend is looking a touch unsettled.

Tropical Depression 5 has formed and it will become Ernesto.

Weather

StormTracker 1 hour ago

Photos: Northern Lights were visible in Connecticut

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Early morning forecast for Aug. 12

Northern Lights

The Northern Lights, or the aurora borealis, was visible in Connecticut overnight and we have received some amazing photos! If you saw it, you can share your photos with us here.

Photos: Northern Lights were visible in Connecticut

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us