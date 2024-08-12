We have a fair and cool start to Monday with sweet, abundant morning sunshine.

This afternoon, clouds will pop up and a few showers or sprinkles are possible.

Temperatures will get into the high 70s to low-80s.

Then tonight will be clear with temperatures in the 50s.

Tuesday will be sunny and the high temperatures will again be in the lower 80s.

We’ll have plenty of fair weather this week and there is only a slight chance of a shower on Thursday, but the weekend is looking a touch unsettled.

Tropical Depression 5 has formed and it will become Ernesto.

Northern Lights

The Northern Lights, or the aurora borealis, was visible in Connecticut overnight and we have received some amazing photos! If you saw it, you can share your photos with us here.

Photos: Northern Lights were visible in Connecticut