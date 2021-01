A fair and mild stretch of weather begins today with highs a little above average.

Today will have some sun with lots of clouds. Highs will be around 40.

The fair weather continues for a few days with partly cloudy skies tomorrow and highs near 40.

Thursday looks similar with sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

As the week comes to a close, there will be a cooling trend for the weekend. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

