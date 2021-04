After a cool and cloudy start to the week, today will have fair weather with above average temperatures before a chance of snow later this week.

Today will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain develops for Thursday and the rain could get heavy at times Thursday night into Friday.

Wet, heavy snow is possible in the hills of northern Connecticut on Thursday and Friday. Some accumulation is possible.

