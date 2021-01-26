first alert weather

FIRST ALERT: Snow Begins This Afternoon, Could Cause Slick Conditions for Evening Commute

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists have issued a First Alert for an area of snow that will move into the state this afternoon. The snow could coat the roads just in time for the evening commute and could cause slick conditions.

Snow will develop this afternoon and will be light to moderate in intensity by tonight.

The first inch or so of snow can make for dangerous travel.

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists say two to four inches of snow is possible in northern Connecticut while southern parts of the state closer to the shoreline will likely see one to two inches. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track the storm as it gets closer.

There is a possibility for early morning snow showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

A major storm misses us on Thursday.

