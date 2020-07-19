First Alert: Today Could Be Hottest Day of the Year With Temps in High 90s

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for high temperatures and humidity today on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Highs will be in the 90s across most of the state with temperatures near 100 in Hartford.

Humidity values remain high so the heat index, also known as the "feels like" temperature will be in the low 100s.

Today is expected to be the hottest day of 2020.

Temperatures remain hot and the humidity continues through tomorrow.

Hot Weather Tips

With today's hot weather, here are some tips to help stay safe, cool and hydrated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wear appropriate clothing including lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting attire.

Stay cool indoors including in a place with air-conditioning as much as possible.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully and try and plan them when the day is the coolest or in areas with shade.

Wear sunscreen and continue to reapply it while you are outside.

Do not leave children in cars as cars can quickly heat up to dangerous temperatures even with a window cracked open.

Avoid hot and heavy meals.

Drink plenty of fluids and don't wait until you are thirsty to drink.

Keep pets hydrated by providing fresh water and leaving the water in a shaded area.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them.

If you're looking for ways to cool off during the COVID-19 pandemic, here are some ideas:

Town pools are open in some towns and shoreline state park beaches are open.

Public pools are beginning to open in Connecticut with measures in place to keep people socially distanced and safe

Connecticut beaches and swim areas are open. The list is maintained by DEEP and the Connecticut Recreation and Parks Association.