NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a threat for storms for this afternoon, which could become strong to severe.

Today, we expect storms to develop west of us. Some of these storms may cross into the western part of the state.

Some storms could contain damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado. The greatest risk will be in western Connecticut.

The timing of the storms would be just after noon in the western part of the state.

Stay up to date on Isaias and today's storms here.