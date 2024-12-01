StormTracker

First day of December is cold with highs in the 30s

Happy Sunday! December is here and it is cold outside.

It will be partly cloudy this afternoon. High temps remains in the upper 30s across the state.

A slight wind will make it feel more like the mid and lower 30s so a jacket will still be needed.

As the kids are heading off to the bus stop tomorrow morning, they'll need to dress in layers. Temps will be chilly, back to the teens and low 20s.

We'll stay dry and cool through Wednesday where we could end up seeing our next chance for some snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

