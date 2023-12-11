Flooding continues, thousands without power as heavy rain moves through the state

Heavy rain that started on Sunday evening is continuing to move through the state this morning and flooding remains a concern. There are also thousands of power outages being reported.

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland and Windham counties. The warning is in effect through 6:30 a.m. A flood watch remains in effect for the rest of the state.

Rapidly rising small rivers, streams and street flooding will have to be monitored closely through the morning.

The Yantic River may be on the cusp of major flood stage by late morning.

Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen in the last 18 hours with locally higher amounts. An additional .5 to 1 inch of rain possible this morning with some snow possible in the hills.

Lots of rain has fallen and there are some issues in some towns as smaller rivers and streams continue to rise rapidly. Big puddles on the roads, too. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/B34EGiuwXT — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 11, 2023

The rain has caused trees and wires to come down in parts of the state. These roads are currently closed.

Over 2,200 power outages are also reported with hundreds in Clinton, Haddam, Killingly, North Stonington, Norwalk and Thompson.

As we head into the afternoon, the rain will move out and we'll see some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Thursday looks a little cooler with highs in the upper 30s before highs in the 50s on Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.