StormTracker

Foggy and wet day on tap for the last Sunday of 2024

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It's the last Sunday of 2024, and we have a foggy and wet day on tap.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Dense Fog Advisories have been in effect across Connecticut at times on Sunday due to visibilities less than a quarter mile at times.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Light rain showers are also possible through the early afternoon. We should see a small break in rainfall this evening as temperatures slowly rise through tonight.

Heavy rain is likely late Sunday night through Monday morning. This will also make for wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour through early Monday.

Temperatures will remain mild through the new year with another rain chance Tuesday into Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us