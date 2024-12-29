Foggy and wet day on tap for the last Sunday of 2024

It's the last Sunday of 2024, and we have a foggy and wet day on tap.

Dense Fog Advisories have been in effect across Connecticut at times on Sunday due to visibilities less than a quarter mile at times.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Light rain showers are also possible through the early afternoon. We should see a small break in rainfall this evening as temperatures slowly rise through tonight.

Heavy rain is likely late Sunday night through Monday morning. This will also make for wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour through early Monday.

Temperatures will remain mild through the new year with another rain chance Tuesday into Wednesday.