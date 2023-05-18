Freezing Cold Start to Thursday Before Temperatures Rise Into 60s

We have a freezing cold start to Thursday with temperatures between 26 and 30 degrees in many areas. It’s even near 32 along the shoreline.

It’s possible that a new record low of 38 was set in Bridgeport, but the official information was not immediately available on whether the record was tied or broken.

As the day goes on, we will have bright sun filtered by smoke.

High temperatures will be in the 60s.

It will be fair Thursday night and cool but not as cold.

Friday will be fair with sun, clouds and smoke.

High temperatures will be around 70 and it will be cooler near the water.

Rain will develop on Saturday and it will be pretty wet in the afternoon into the overnight, but it will improve by Sunday morning.

Looking ahead to next week, it will be fair and pleasant from Monday to Wednesday.