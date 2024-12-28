Freezing rain may cause some surfaces to become slippery during last weekend of 2024

We're starting the last weekend of 2024 with some rain that could cause untreated surfaces to become slippery.

Radar will likely look like rain is falling, but untreated surfaces such as sidewalks and bridges may be slippery.

The icing potential comes to an end early this afternoon.

Rain will gradually come to an end this afternoon. Visibility will be low through this afternoon even after the rain has ended due to lingering fog.

More rain is possible at times tonight, Sunday, and through Monday.