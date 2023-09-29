connecticut weather

Heavy rain causes damage and flooding in towns across Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

Several towns across Connecticut are dealing with the result of heavy rain causing damage and flooding on Friday.

Here are some towns seeing reported damage:

New Hartford

First Selectman Daniel Jerram said New Hartford is seeing serious flooding because of the rain.

The town fire department was called in to pump out a tremendous amount of water on Church Street.

People are asked to avoid the following areas: Carpenter Road and Carpenter Road Bridge, Maple Hollow Road, Dings Road and Stub Hollow Road.

"We'll collectively be very lucky if we don't lose a road or bridge tonight," Jerram said.

New Milford

Mayor Pete Bass said a sinkhole has developed on Route 202 just north on Northville Market.

The state Department of Transportation has been notified and drivers are being asked to take caution and plan accordingly.

Norwalk

Some homes in Norwalk had to be evacuated because of a collapsed retaining wall.

The police department said two large dump trucks in the area also had to be removed. No injuries were reported.

Torrington

The police department said the following roads are closed:

  • Saw Mill Hill Road at Cardinal Circle
  • Greenwoods Road by Pinewoods Road
  • Marshall Lake by Weigold Road
  • Summer Street under the bridge
  • Winsted Road by Machuga

The town is asking anyone who sees a road with substantial flooding to give the police department a call to report it.

Washington

Route 199 is closed in Washington because of rising water levels.

The state DOT says drivers should be careful and never try to drive through a flooded road.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weatherfloodingrain showers
