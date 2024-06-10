StormTracker

High temperatures in 70s Monday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Monday will be a pleasant day with lots of sun mixing with clouds and high temperatures in the middle 70s.

There is a slight chance of a passing shower in the northwest hills.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Monday night will be clear and comfy with temperatures in the 50s or even upper 40s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tuesday will be sunny with clouds.

As the week goes on, we will have sunny days and warmer temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will get to around 90 on Thursday and in the low-90s on Friday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us