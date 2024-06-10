High temperatures in 70s Monday

Monday will be a pleasant day with lots of sun mixing with clouds and high temperatures in the middle 70s.

There is a slight chance of a passing shower in the northwest hills.

Monday night will be clear and comfy with temperatures in the 50s or even upper 40s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tuesday will be sunny with clouds.

As the week goes on, we will have sunny days and warmer temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will get to around 90 on Thursday and in the low-90s on Friday.