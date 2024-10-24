High temperatures of high-60 to 70 Thursday

After a few light showers on Thursday morning, we’ll start to dry things out this afternoon with more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

The elevated fire danger remains in place across the state today with relative humidity values falling back to 30 to 40% and sustained winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 20.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50 to upper 60s this weekend and there is another chance of warm weather later next week.

The fire danger continues to be high, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.