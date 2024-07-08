Hot temperatures continue, humidity to increase

Happy Monday! The hot weather that started on Sunday is expected to continue into the new workweek.

Highs will be near 95 on Monday with lots of sun. The humidity will be moderate to high and will get worse.

There is a heat advisory in effect for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

By Wednesday, the humidity will increase and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

There are rain chances each day from Wednesday through Saturday.

