Tuesday will be very humid with high temperatures in the high-70s to low-80s and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds.

With scattered storms, some towns will get soaked while others will get nothing and heavy rain will help with the drought.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and warm.