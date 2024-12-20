Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol through Christmas Eve

Due to forecasted extremely cold temperatures, Governor Ned Lamont has activated Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol starting Saturday afternoon.

The protocol will be enacted starting at 12 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 12 p.m. Tuesday, or Christmas Eve.

The afternoon highs will slide into the lower 20s by Sunday and the morning temperatures will be in the single digits.

The state says the purpose of the protocol is to make sure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold weather, which can be life-threatening if there is exposure for extended periods of time.

While the severe cold weather protocol is activated, Lamont said state agencies and municipalities can coordinate with United Way's 211 and Connecticut's network of shelters to make sure anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors. This also includes transportation to shelters, if needed.

“Beginning this weekend and continuing through the first couple days of next week, Connecticut will experience the first blast of arctic air of the season with temperatures dropping into the single digits at night and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times,” Lamont said.

“Being outdoors for extended periods in these extreme conditions is not only dangerous but it can be fatal," he continued.

This is the first time the protocol has been activated this season. Anyone in need is urged to call 211 to get connected to the services.

For more information, you can visit the state's CTPrepares website or download the CTPrepares app.