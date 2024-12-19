Temperatures in 40s Thursday; chance for snow Friday

The skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday and temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Then clouds increase tonight and there is a chance for snow showers on Friday afternoon and into early Saturday morning.

NBC Connecticut

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A dusting to an inch of snow will be possible.

As we head into the weekend, the big weather story will be the cold temps!

The afternoon highs will slide into the lower 20s by Sunday and the morning temperatures will be in the single digits.