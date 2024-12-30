StormTracker

Last Monday of 2024 features mild temps and some sun

It's the last Monday of 2024 and we have a mostly sunny and mild day on tap.

The rain will end quickly this morning and the skies will brighten.

It will become mostly sunny for the afternoon.

The day will be very mild with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

For the evening, it will be in the 30s to lower 40s.

On New Year's Eve, there will be sun to clouds with highs in the 40s.

Rain is likely in the evening and into 2025.

As the first few days of the New Year go on, it will get colder.

