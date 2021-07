After days with high humidity, today will feature less humidity and cooler temperatures.

Highs today will be in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a shower today.

Clouds will increase tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow night and have the potential to be strong.

Friday will have nice weather with highs in the low 80s.

You can get the forecast anytime here.