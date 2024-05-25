StormTracker

Memorial Day Weekend starts warm and sunny

By Anthony Carpino

Memorial Day Weekend is here and we're starting the weekend with warm and sunny weather.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 80s for inland Connecticut with 70s for the shoreline on Saturday. During the day, we'll be dry with increasing clouds.

There is the chance for a spot shower on Sunday with temps returning to the 80s.

The highest chance for rain will be Monday afternoon and evening.

Temps on Memorial Day will be cooler in the 70s.

