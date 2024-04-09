StormTracker

Mild day on tap with highs in the 70s

By Rachael Jay

A mild day is on the way with temperatures in parts of the state peaking in the 70s.

Normal highs are in the upper 50s.

Sunshine will mix with clouds through the day.

Cooler air is on the way for the middle and later parts of the week.

Temperatures return to the 50s and 60s for Wednesday through Thursday.

