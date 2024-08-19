Cities and towns assess damage after heavy rain causes flooding

The flooding rain from yesterday has ended, but more rain is expected with another round of afternoon/evening showers and storms.

Dozens of roads that across Connecticut that were flooded remain closed and many cities and towns are working to assess the damage. You can see a list of those closures here.

A flood warning is in effect for Litchfield County through 8 a.m. There is also a river flood warning for Fairfield and New Haven counties.

The flash flood emergency that was issued on Sunday for the risk of catastrophic flooding in Fairfield and New Haven counties has expired.

The showers this morning will give way to a break in the rain and some sunshine is possible.

The weather will be better during the day as many communities work to assess damage.

A cold front will move through Monday evening with another potential round of showers and storms. The showers and storms are likely in the evening, around dinner time.

Any rain that falls on Monday could cause already flooded areas of Connecticut to flood more.

Over 10 inches of rain fell in some parts of the state on Sunday.

The flooding washed out roadways, prompted water rescues and evacuations, and a mudslide was reported.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he has been in contact with mayors and first selectmen of towns that have been affected by the flooding.

“This was an historic storm in some areas of Connecticut. Once daylight occurs, crews will be out to survey damage and begin clean-up. If you live in the western portion of Connecticut, we are urging you to stay home if you can until the flooding has receded, and definitely do not ever attempt to drive through any flooded roads. A good number of roads in the western portion of the state are closed and are expected to remain closed for an extended period," Gov. Lamont said in a statement.

