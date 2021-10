After unseasonably warm temperatures last week, much cooler weather has arrived to start the new work week.

Highs will be in the upper 50s today. A few sprinkles are possible.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The fair weather continues with moderating temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 60s tomorrow and near 70 Wednesday.

By Thursday, highs will be in the low 70s.

The temperatures start to fall again on Friday with highs in the 60s.

The weekend looks cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.