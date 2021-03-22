first alert weather

New Work Week is Sunny & Mild; High Fire Danger Continues

The first week of spring will feature warmer than average temperatures and dry weather.

The dry weather will lead to a continued high fire danger through the middle of the week.

High temperatures will average about 10 degrees above average. The average high should be around 50 degrees.

Away from the beaches, temperatures will be in the middle 60s.  A cooling influence from Long Island Sound will keep shoreline communities in the lower to middle 50s.

The next storm to bring us widespread showers is toward the end of the week.  Showers and wind are likely with a cold front by Friday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

