Nor'easter to bring significant snow to Connecticut starting this afternoon, evening

Our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a nor'easter that is expected to bring significant snow to most of Connecticut this weekend.

The snow will develop on Saturday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. The heaviest snow will be Saturday evening through midnight.

Here's an hour-by-hour look at the storm and what to expect.

During the overnight hours, the snow is expected to become lighter and some rain and sleet may mix in.

The snow will continue into Sunday. During the day on Sunday, the snow may increase in intensity a little bit through midday. An additional inch or two of snow is possible during the day.

Most of the state is expected to get between 5 and 10 inches of snow. In some parts of northern Connecticut, there could be as much as a foot of snow.

As you go south in the state, less snow is expected with less than 2 inches expected along the immediate shoreline.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties. Parts of Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties are also under a winter storm warning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties.

Temperatures will drop on Sunday afternoon and any slush will quickly freeze.

