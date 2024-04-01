Parts of Conn. could see wintry mix during midweek storm

It may be April Fools' Day, but this is no joke - parts of Connecticut could see a wintry mix during a midweek storm this week.

The week will start cloudy on Monday. Highs will be in the 50s.

There will be thickening clouds with rain developing on Tuesday with highs near 50.

Rain is likely on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Winds will also increase.

As it gets colder later Wednesday night and early Thursday, sleet and snow may fall in the hills of northern Connecticut. Accumulation is possible.

The weekend looks better with highs around 49 on Saturday and 57 on Sunday.

