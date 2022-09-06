Periods of Rain Continue Through the Day Today, Flooding Still a Concern

The rain is continuing today through the day and flooding is still a concern.

There will be periods of rain today, some of which might be heavy at times. Highs will be near 70.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire state through the afternoon.

Flash flooding of poor drainage areas is likely. Smaller rivers and streams should be monitored.

Some towns could see as much as three inches of rain on Tuesday.

As heavy rain drenched Norwich, in some spots, the ground and drains couldn't keep up with the rain that has fallen so far in this area.

Several roads are closed including:

Canaan : Route 126 at Page Road due to a tree in the roadway

: Route 126 at Page Road due to a tree in the roadway Killingworth : Route 148 at Stonehill Drive because of a tree down with wires

: Route 148 at Stonehill Drive because of a tree down with wires Lisbon: Route 138 is closed in both directions between Route 169 and Ross Road due to flooding

The rain is expected to end overnight.

Tomorrow, there may be a few showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s.

Thursday looks mostly sunny with highs around 77. Friday looks similar with highs near 80.

