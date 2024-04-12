StormTracker

Power out for thousands after storms bring heavy rain, thunder and lighting

There are thousands of power outages on Friday morning after a storm that brought rain, thunder and lightning starts to move out, and Brookfield public schools had a two-hour delay because of storm damage on the roads.

As of 9:30 a.m., Eversource is reporting around 2,300 power outages.  

After 8 a.m.,  the rain lessened, but more showers will redevelop this afternoon.

Wind gusts were as high as 45 miles per hour on Friday morning and they will diminish.

This afternoon and evening, we will have some clearing.

Saturday will be cloudy and much cooler, with high temperatures in the 50s, and we will have a few showers.

The showers will return on Sunday morning, but then we will have a few showers and an isolated downpour on Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday looks great.

