A few showers on Tuesday moved through before a quiet night set up. Quiet conditions continue through your Wednesday. High temperatures will be seasonable in the 70s.

A strong cold front for late Wednesday into Thursday will bring some of the coolest air since last spring. Highs return to the 50s and 60s by the end of the week. The cold front also brings showers and a few storms on Thursday.

