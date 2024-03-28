Rain for most of day Thursday; could end as wet snow for part of CT

We will have periods of light to moderate rain on Thursday and it will continue pretty much all day and into tonight.

It is expected to end as a bit of wet snow, but the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists do not expect it to accumulate.

The temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

After the rain clears we will have sunny skies on Friday.

But gusty winds will develop. Winds between 20 and 40 miles per hour are expected Friday and again on Saturday.

A few showers will fly by on Saturday night and on Easter Sunday morning.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected over the weekend.