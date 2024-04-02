Rain develops this afternoon, wintry mix possible during midweek storm

We're entering a stretch of rough weather with rain developing on Tuesday and a wintry mix is possible in parts of the state during a midweek storm on Wednesday.

Clouds will thicken on Tuesday morning. Highs will be near 50.

Rain will develop in the afternoon.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There will be periods of rain in the evening. Sleet is possible in the hills.

Wednesday will be windy and turning colder. Highs will be near 41.

Rain and thunder are likely in the afternoon and evening with wind gusts to 40 mph.

For Wednesday night into Thursday, some snow is likely in the hills. It will be chilly rain for most of the state.

Thursday and Friday look gray. There may be clearing for some by Saturday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.